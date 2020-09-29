Coleman scored a goal on a team-leading five shots in Monday's 2-0 win over Dallas in Game 6. He also chipped in with four hits.

Coleman gave the Lightning a 2-0 cushion when he converted a one-timer from the right faceoff circle 7:01 into the second period. It was his first goal of the Stanley Cup Finals and snapped his seven-game goal drought. A trade deadline acquisition from New Jersey, Coleman notched 13 points in his 25 playoff games and added length to the Tampa Bay lineup in his bottom-six role.