Coleman scored a goal on three shots and added three hits Wednesday in a 3-1 win over Montreal in Game 2.

Coleman scored a brilliant goal to break a 1-1 tie late in the second period, diving to bat Barclay Goodrow's cross-crease feed past Carey Price with just three-tenths of a second on the clock. It was Coleman's first tally since the postseason opener, snapping a brutal 19-game goal drought. He's still managed to chip in offensively in his bottom-six role, hitting the scoresheet in five of his last eight games.