Lightning's Blake Coleman: Set to return Saturday
Coleman (personal) is expected to be back in the lineup for Saturday's matchup with Calgary, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Coleman missed Thursday's clash with Chicago following the birth of his child but appears set to get back into the lineup versus the Flames. The center is still looking to register his first point with the Lightning after joining the club at the trade deadline. Prior to the move, the Texas native racked up 21 goals and 10 helpers in 57 games with New Jersey.
