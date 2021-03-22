Coleman collected a pair of assists and had two PIM in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Panthers.

Coleman drew an assist on Yanni Gourde's goal that got the Lightning on the board early in the third period, then he set up Brayden Point's empty-netter with 15 seconds left in regulation time. The 29-year-old Coleman has dished out three helpers in the last two games, but he's only managed six goals in 30 games this season after producing back-to-back 20-goal campaigns with New Jersey.