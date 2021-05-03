Coleman registered a goal and an assist and led all players with seven shots in Sunday's 2-1 win over Detroit. He also logged two hits and a plus-2 rating.

Coleman broke the ice just 16 seconds into the game, converting a Barclay Goodrow centering feed for his 13th goal of the year. He later drew an assist on Mikhail Sergachev's tally 1:09 into the middle frame, Coleman's third multi-point effort in the last six contests. Coleman was an impactful trade-deadline acquisition last season for the Lightning, and he's turned in a productive first full year with Tampa Bay, amassing 29 points and 33 PIM with a plus-15 rating in 51 games.