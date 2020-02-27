Lightning's Blake Coleman: Slated to sit Thursday
Coleman (personal) isn't on the for warmups ahead of Thursday's game against the Blackhawks, suggesting he will sit out the game, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
Coleman's wife is expecting her first child and it will apparently prevent him from playing in at least Thursday's game against the Blackhawks. Luke Schenn will draw in as the Bolts go 11-7, while the earliest we'll see Coleman as a new father would arrive Saturday when the Flames come to town.
More News
-
Lightning's Blake Coleman: Game-time call•
-
Lightning's Blake Coleman: Still pointless in Tampa Bay•
-
Lightning's Blake Coleman: Expected to join team Thursday•
-
Lightning's Blake Coleman: Heads to Tampa Bay•
-
Devils' Blake Coleman: Staying in New Jersey for now•
-
Avalanche's Blake Coleman: Traded to contender•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.