Coleman (personal) isn't on the for warmups ahead of Thursday's game against the Blackhawks, suggesting he will sit out the game, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Coleman's wife is expecting her first child and it will apparently prevent him from playing in at least Thursday's game against the Blackhawks. Luke Schenn will draw in as the Bolts go 11-7, while the earliest we'll see Coleman as a new father would arrive Saturday when the Flames come to town.