Coleman scored a goal on three shots and added a trio of hits in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Islanders in Game 4.

Coleman's goal came just 15 seconds after New York's Brock Nelson had opened the scoring midway through the second period. Yanni Gourde made a long lead pass to spring Coleman on a breakaway, and the 28-year-old deked Semyon Varlamov to tie the game. It was Coleman's fourth goal of the playoffs and snapped his six-game goal drought. The trade deadline acquisition from New Jersey has nine points in 17 playoff tilts.