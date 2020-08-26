Coleman scored twice on four shots and led all players with six hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over Boston.

Both of Coleman's goals were ones for his personal highlight reel. His first was a diving re-direct in the first period to get the Lightning on the board. The second came midway through the third period when he beat Jaroslav Halak five-hole on a breakaway to make it 3-2 Tampa Bay. It was Coleman's most productive game since being acquired from the Devils at the trade deadline. He struggled offensively after the trade, putting up a single assist in nine regular-season games, but he's picked up four points (three goals, one assist in the last four playoff games.