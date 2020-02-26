Lightning's Blake Coleman: Still pointless in Tampa Bay
Coleman recorded a shot on net and five hits in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.
This was Coleman's third game with the Lightning, and it's clear he's not going to get the same level of opportunities he enjoyed with the Devils. He's averaged 15:50 per game with no power-play minutes, but he's contributed defensively with 10 total hits thus far.
