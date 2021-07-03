Coleman scored an empty-net goal and added three hits in Friday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 3.

Coleman took a hard fall into the boards during the first period, but he was able to return to the game. The physical Texan logged 17:21 of ice time as the Lightning's third line saw the most usage Friday. Coleman now has goals in back-to-back contests and three through 21 playoff contests overall. He's added seven helpers, 36 shots on net, 74 hits and a plus-5 rating.