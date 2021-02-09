Coleman scored an empty-net goal on two shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

Coleman deposited his third goal of the year into an empty cage late in the third period. The 29-year-old forward has accumulated a respectable seven points, 23 shots and 12 hits through nine contests so far. Offense runs deep for the defending champions, making a Coleman a viable fantasy option even in a third-line role.