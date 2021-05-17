Coleman scored a shorthanded goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added four PIM in Sunday's 5-4 win over the Panthers in Game 1.
Coleman opened the scoring with a shorthanded marker at 7:42 of the first period. The 29-year-old forward put up 14 goals and 31 points in 55 regular-season contests. He'll likely work on the third line in the playoffs, but he can bring a scoring touch and physicality despite potentially limited minutes.
