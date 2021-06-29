Coleman added an assist and a team-high 11 hits in Monday's 5-1 win over the Canadiens in Game 1.

The 29-year-old had a very active game Monday night, assisting on Yanni Gourde's game-winning goal in the second period along with providing 11 hits in 14:05 of ice-time. Coleman has now registered 68 hits and eight points in his 19 games played this postseason.