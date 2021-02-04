Coleman notched two assists in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.
The 29-year-old had been held off the scoresheet for three straight games coming into this one, but Coleman was able to break out with helpers on goals in the first and second periods. Despite his mini-slump, Coleman has a solid two goals and five points through six games as he fills a secondary role in the potent Tampa offense.
