Coleman notched the game-winning goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Red Wings.
Coleman assisted on Tyler Johnson's first-period goal, and Johnson returned the favor in overtime. The 29-year-old Coleman is up to 11 points, 50 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-9 rating through 23 contests.
More News
-
Lightning's Blake Coleman: Tallies empty-netter•
-
Lightning's Blake Coleman: Adds assist Friday•
-
Lightning's Blake Coleman: Two helpers in win over Wings•
-
Lightning's Blake Coleman: Benched for disciplinary reasons•
-
Lightning's Blake Coleman: Out Saturday•
-
Lightning's Blake Coleman: Cleared from virus protocols•