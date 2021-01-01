Nieves agreed to a professional tryout with Tampa Bay on Friday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Nieves was selected by the Rangers with the 59th overall pick in the 2012 NHL Draft but has struggled to maintain a regular spot in the NHL. Last year, the 26-year-old center managed just four appearances with the big club in which he registered two shots, four PIM and three hits while averaging 7:32 of ice time. If the Bolts do part ways with Tyler Johnson, the extra cap space could open up a roster spot for Nieves, though the taxi squad may be in his future.