Katchouk was promoted to the active roster Wednesday, per CapFriendly.
Katchouk leads AHL Syracuse with 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) through 29 contests this season. The 22-year-old winger appears set to be part of the Lightning's Black Aces during the playoffs.
