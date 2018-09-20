Lightning's Boris Katchouk: Scores lone goal for Lightning
Katchouk scored a third-period goal in Wednesday's 6-1 preseason loss to the Hurricanes.
The Lightning were already down 3-0 when the 20-year-old lit the lamp for his first goal of the exhibition schedule. Katchouk, a second-round pick in 2016, racked up 42 goals and 85 points in 58 games for Sault Ste. Marie last season before adding another 19 goals and 37 points in 24 playoff contests. While Tampa's depth on the wing likely means he'll spend one more season in the OHL, Katchouk could be pushing for a top-six placement as soon as 2019-20 given his enticing blend of nimble footwork, soft hands and a relentless work ethic.
