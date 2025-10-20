Katchouk scored a goal on three shots and added an assist in AHL Syracuse's 5-3 win over Belleville on Sunday.

Katchouk is in his second stint with the Lightning organization, but he missed out on the NHL Opening Night roster. The 27-year-old probably isn't even the top option for a call-up should injuries arise for the Lightning -- Jakob Pelletier offers some skill while Scott Sabourin (suspension) could provide grit once his ban is completed by sitting out games at the NHL level. Katchouk had 13 points over 59 regular-season contests between Chicago and Ottawa in 2023-24, which was his last taste of NHL action.