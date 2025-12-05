Hagel scored twice Thursday in a 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh.

Hagel scored a power-play goal early in the third to cut the score to 3-2. And then he tied it 3-3 at the mid-point of the third with a snap shot from the low slot after the puck ricocheted off a teammate's skate and onto his tape. Hagel has 10 goals and four assists in his past seven games (29 shots).