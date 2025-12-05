Lightning's Brandon Hagel: 10 goals in last seven games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hagel scored twice Thursday in a 4-3 loss to Pittsburgh.
Hagel scored a power-play goal early in the third to cut the score to 3-2. And then he tied it 3-3 at the mid-point of the third with a snap shot from the low slot after the puck ricocheted off a teammate's skate and onto his tape. Hagel has 10 goals and four assists in his past seven games (29 shots).
More News
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Snipe streak at five games•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Four-game, 10-point streak•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Stays hot with two points•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Three points including GWG•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Dominant performance Saturday•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Taking warmups and set to play•