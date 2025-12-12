Hagel scored a goal and added an assist in an 8-4 win over the Devils on Thursday.

Hagel put the Bolts up 6-2 in the second period when he wired a snap shot past Jake Allen during a delayed penalty. It was his 18th goal of the season, but plants him firmly in the NHL's top-10 in a three-way tie with Sidney Crosby and Kirill Kaprizov for sixth. Hagel continues to flirt with a 50-goal, 80-point pace this season. He's also on a record shot pace (92 in 30 games), but that 19.6 shooting percentage is well above his 15.9 career mark. Expect a bit of regression.