Hagel scored twice and had an assist in Thursday's 3-1 win over Columbus.

Hagel extended his goal and point streak to three games and seven points (five goals, two assists); he has 14 shots and a plus-8 rating in that span. Overall, Hagel's 13 goals this season put him sixth overall in the NHL. He has more goals than Auston Matthews (12), Tage Thompson (12), Cole Caufield (12) and Connor McDavid (11). The sniping doesn't seem to be a mirage. Hagel's 17.1 shooting rate is only marginally higher than last season's 16.8; he scored a career-high 36 goals in 2025-26.