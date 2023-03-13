Hagel recorded two assists against Winnipeg on Sunday.
Over his last four games, Hagel racked up one goal, three assists and seven shots while averaging 19:12 of ice time. With just two more goals, the 24-year-old winger will match his total from last season and has already set new personal bests in assists (30) and points (53).
More News
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Ties career point mark•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: On 70-point pace•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Scores in loss to Edmonton•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Extends point streak to five games•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Two points in Monday's win•
-
Lightning's Brandon Hagel: On career pace•