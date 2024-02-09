Hagel scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Islanders.

Hagel struck early in the second period, but the Islanders scored three unanswered goals after that to produce the final score. Since the start of January, Hagel has eight goals and 15 points over 14 appearances. The winger is up to 18 goals, 45 points, 124 shots on net and a minus-1 rating through 52 appearances. Just five of his points have come with the man advantage, so there's potentially still some room for growth amid what's shaping up to be a career year for the 25-year-old.