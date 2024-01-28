Hagel scored two goals in a 6-3 win over New Jersey on Saturday.

He swept in his own rebound at 10:40 of the second to put the Bolts up 2-0 and then added an empty-net goal at 18:21 of the third. Hagel is on a three-game, five-point streak that includes three goals. And his 43 points, including 16 goals, in 50 games have him on pace for his first 70-point season. So far, Hagel has compiled that majority of his points (39) at even strength.