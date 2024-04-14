Hagel scored a goal Saturday in a 4-2 loss to Washington.

He tied the game 2-2 late in the opening frame when he lifted a backhand shot over Charlie Lindgren's left shoulder from the right circle. Hagel's 75 points (25 goals, 48 assists) and 181 shots are both career highs. With the win, the Bolts nailed down the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.