Assistant coach Rob Zettler said Wednesday that Hagel is considered day-to-day due to an upper-body injury, Benjamin Pierce of the Lightning's official site reports.

Hagel exited Monday's loss to the Panthers in the third period, and head coach Jon Cooper didn't provide an update on the 27-year-old's status after the game. Hagel's injury doesn't seem to be particularly serious, but the Lightning will see how he feels ahead of Thursday's game against the Kings before determining his status. If Hagel is unable to suit up against Los Angeles, Dominic James will be a candidate to enter the lineup.