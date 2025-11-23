Hagel recorded two goals, including a shorthanded one, and two even-strength assists in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Capitals.

Hagel was absolutely unstoppable in this game and was directly involved in four of the team's five goals en route to posting a season-high mark in points in a single game. Hagel snapped a two-game pointless streak with his sixth multi-point effort of the campaign. Even though he's gone pointless in 10 of his 20 appearances this season, his top-six role in the lineup should continue to provide Hagel with tons of scoring opportunities. He has 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists) in 20 appearances in 2025-26.