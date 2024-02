Hagel picked up two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over Colorado.

The Bolts have been hot -- they have won 11 of their last 14 game. And Hagel has been a huge part of that. He's on an eight-game, 13-point scoring streak that includes seven assists). Hagel has put up points in 12 of those 14 games (eight goals, 11 assists). He has 37 shots in that span. Hagel is fourth in team scoring, behind Nikita Kucherov, Brayden Point and Victor Hedman. And yes, ahead of captain Steven Stamkos.