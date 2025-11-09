Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Eleven points in last seven games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hagel put up a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win over the Capitals on Saturday.
Hagel has scored at least one goal in six of his last seven games and has 11 points (seven goals, four assists) and 26 shots across that span. Hagel went glove side from the high slot, beating Logan Thompson clean at 8:42 of the third period for the winner. It was the second game in a row that Hagel recorded the game-winning goal. He notched the winner Thursday night against Vegas.
