Hagel (undisclosed) is expected to play in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals versus the Rangers on Wednesday, Erik Erlendsson of LightningInsider.com reports.

Hagel missed a few practices after the Lightning swept the Panthers in the second round, but the severity of the winger's injury was never revealed. Based on Erlendsson's comments in head coach Jon Cooper's pregame press conference, Hagel is probable, but if he's ultimately ruled out, Riley Nash would be most likely to enter the lineup in a bottom-six role.