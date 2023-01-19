Hagel notched an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Hagel set up a Nikita Kucherov tally in the first period. The helper gave Hagel a five-game point streak, during which he has two goals and five assists. The 24-year-old winger has been a great fit this year in the Lightning's top six, picking up 38 points, 91 shots on net, 34 blocked shots, 29 hits, 26 PIM and a plus-13 rating through 43 contests.