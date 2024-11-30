Hagel scored a goal in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Predators.
Hagel snapped a three-game drought without a goal when he found the back of the net in the second period. Hagel has been turning things around with his playmaking ability, notching eight assists over his last five contests, but he's also scored twice in that stretch. Hagel has 15 points in 12 games in November.
