Hagel will likely return to the lineup in Game 4 against Florida on Monday after serving his one-game suspension.
Hagel received the ban for interference on a hit delivered to Aleksander Barkov in Game 2 on Thursday. After missing Saturday's 5-1 win over the Panthers, the 26-year-old Hagel will presumably return to a top-six role and see power-play time in Monday's matchup.
