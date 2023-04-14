Hagel scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-0 win over Detroit on Thursday.

He scored the goal in the third past a lunging Ville Husso after the puck popped out to him near the bottom of the left circle. Hagel took a giant leap forward this season while playing in the Bolts top-six, delivering 30 goals and 64 points in 81 games. Both were career marks.

