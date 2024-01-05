Hagel scored a goal Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Wild.

It snapped an 18-game goal drought (eight assists). Hagel somehow still has 31 points, including 20 assists, in 40 games this season, but his recent slump has made building on his breakout 2022-23 (30 goals, 64 points) a challenge. Hopefully the proverbial monkey is off Hagel's back, and he can go on an offensive run.