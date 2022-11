Hagel put up a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over the Blues on Friday.

Hagel has 15 points (six goals, nine assists) in 20 games so far, but this was his first goal in seven games (four points). He's delivering at a 60-point pace with minimal power-play time (he got none Friday night) and remains unrostered in the majority of most leagues. Hagel may help in formats that emphasize even-strength play.