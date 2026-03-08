Lightning's Brandon Hagel: First multi-point game in month
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hagel had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 5-2 win over Toronto.
It was Hagel's first multi-point game since Feb. 3. He's third in team scoring with 57 points (56 games) and second in goals with 29. Hagel has struggled to kickstart his offense after the Olympics -- he has three points (two goals, one assist) in six games since his return from Italy.
