Hagel scored a goal in a 7-2 win over the Flyers on Saturday.

Hagel is on a three-game, three-goal and five-game, eight point (three goals, five assists) scoring streak. He has 15 shots and six PIM in those five games. Despite putting up just one point in his first seven games, Hagel has pushed his game into overdrive and delivered 38 points, including 21 goals, in the next 31 games.