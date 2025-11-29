Hagel scored a goal in Friday's 6-3 win over Detroit.

Hot is hot. Hagel has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in a four-game point streak. And 24 points, including 13 goals, in the last 16 games. Hagel started the season with just one point in his first seven games. Don't expect him to continue this torrid pace, but it's clear his 35-goal, 90-point campaign last year wasn't a one-and-done.