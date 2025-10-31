Lightning's Brandon Hagel: Four-game, seven-point streak
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hagel scored a power-play goal Thursday in a 2-1 overtime win over Dallas.
Hagel scored for the third straight game. He slid the puck over the goal line on a rebound, and it was originally waved off. A video review showed the puck crossed the line. Hagel's slow start is over -- seven of his eight points have come on his current four-game streak. The streak includes three goals and five assists (12 shots).
