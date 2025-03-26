Hagel goal and an assist in a 6-1 win over Pittsburgh on Tuesday.
Hagel is on a four-game, six-point streak that includes four assists and 16 shots, and he's now one point shy of his first-ever 80-point campaign. And he's done it in 71 games. Hagel has been an absolute revelation his season, and he must be rolling every time the Bolts hit the ice.
