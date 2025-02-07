Hagel scored a goal Thursday in a 5-1 win over Ottawa.

Hagel's goal stood as the winner Thursday. He also had another game-winning goal on Jan. 30 in a victory over the Kings. Hagel has four goals and one assist in his last four games, including that win over the Kings. He also has 15 shots in that span. This guy has shown no signs of slowing down this season, and he has 24 goals, 32 assists and 155 shots in 53 contests. Hagel heads off to the 4 Nations Face-Off next week.