Hagel scored a goal Tuesday in a 4-3 win over Ottawa.

His wrist shot from the high slot beat Linus Ullmark glove side to push the Bolts up 3-2 early in the third period. Hagel has four points, including three goals, in his last three games, and he has 23 goals, 32 assist and 153 shots in 52 games this season. At this point, Hagel is on pace for a breakout 87 points and more than 240 shots this season.