Hagel notched an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Coyotes.

Hagel has been solid lately with three goals and five assists over his last seven games. The winger is up to 23 points, 57 shots on net, 13 blocked shots, 11 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 23 contests. He should continue to put up strong scoring numbers as long as he remains in a top-line role, though that could change in the near future since the Lightning have been held under three goals in three of their last four games.