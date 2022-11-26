Hagel scored a goal and was credited with an assist during Friday's 5-2 victory over the visiting Blues.

Hagel, who scored his first goal in seven outings Friday, posted a plus-2 rating to help reverse a troubling trend. The 24-year-old left winger registered a minus-7 rating during his previous seven appearances. In the eight games prior (Oct. 22-Nov. 8), he was a plus-10. Hagel's second-period goal on a shot from the high slot Friday came 18 seconds after the Blues pulled to within 3-2.