Hagel tallied a goal and an assist in a 4-1 victory over Chicago on Tuesday.
Hagel's marker was scored during a Tampa Bay power play. He improved to 15 goals and 30 points in 36 contests in 2022-23. The 24-year-old has found the back of the net in three of his last four games.
