Hagel is mired in a 15-game goal drought.

Hagel remains on a career pace with 29 points, including 10 goals, in 36 games, but his offensive pace has slowed of late. He has just two assists in his last six games, and his current goal drought has put matching his 30 goals from last season out of reach. Hagel's shooting rate of 11.6 is below his career mark of 15. 3, so there may be some reversion to the mean coming in 2024. Even if that doesn't come, top-six wingers on 60-plus point paces are valuable in almost all formats.