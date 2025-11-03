Hagel scored a goal on four shots on target, delivered one hit and had a plus-1 rating during Sunday's 4-2 win over the Mammoth.

Hagel has been red-hot in the last handful of games, eliminating any concern after his slow start. After scoring another goal Sunday, the 27-year-old now has a goal in four straight contests and an overall point streak of five games. Over the course of that streak, he has eight points, accounting for all but one point of his production from the 12 games he's played in this season.