Hagel had a goal and an assist in Tampa Bay's 4-3 overtime loss to Seattle on Monday.

Hagel found the back of the net at 14:32 of the third period to tie the contest at 3-3. That brings him up to six goals and 10 points in nine appearances this year. Hagel broke out last season with career highs of 30 goals and 64 points in 81 outings for Tampa Bay. Although the 25-year-old's campaign likely won't go quite as smoothly as his start, by the end of 2023-24, it wouldn't be surprising to see him once again surpass the 60-point milestone.